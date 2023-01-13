Viral Clip Shows International Level Footballer Working As Zomato Delivery Agent

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books, elevating football frenzy to a whole new level. The Qatar event saw globally acclaimed footballers in all their glory. However, the reality of footballers closer home is quite grim. Often former star athletes have to resort to menial jobs, due to lack of government aid or other resources.

An International-level football player, Polami Adhikary is going viral for exactly this reason. On 10 January, a Twitter user took to social media to share Polami's story of struggle.

Attaching a video where the footballer is conversing in Bengali, she wrote, "She is Polami Adhikary a football player who has represented India at the international level. Today she has to support her family as an online food delivery person."