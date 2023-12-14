Viral: Child Uses Tournament Money To Gift A Phone Worth ₹ 2000 To House Cook

Child Uses Tournament Money To Gift A Phone Worth ₹ 2000 To House Cook
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A heartwarming story has surfaced on the internet which highlights the precious bond between a child and a house help. Ankit, a young student, used a portion of his tournament prize money to buy a mobile phone for his family's cook. The story is currently going viral on the internet.
The story was shared by Ankit's father, V. Balaji on X, formerly Twitter. Mr Balaji shared a picture of his son gifting the mobile phone to their cook. The caption of the post read, "Ankit has so far earned 7K by playing weekend tournaments. And today he got our Cook Saroja a mobile phone for 2K from his winnings. She has been taking care of him from when he was 6 Months. As parents @meerabalaji3107 and I can't be more happier."
Many took to X, to talk about the boy, one user said: "Amazing beta god bless you can I take screenshot of this story and put out in my fly WhatsApp group"
Another user wrote, "Brilliant... u guys as parents deserve a huge appaluse.. There is nothing better than "To give" to inhibit that to a kid is very very important."
"Fantastic sentiment. Parenting in this way is the only option to build a more fulfilling, empathetic and productive society full of people who truly understand the importance of human connection, collaboration and compassion. Big ups," one more user wrote.
