Ad Claims to Help Women Find Love From ‘Whatever’ to ‘Forever’; Netizens React

Poster of the Jab We Matched show has gone viral on the internet.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
If you're a woman looking for love and aren't sure who to put in the "bro zone" and who to put in the "saajan zone," this one might be for you!
Just to clarify, it's not our claim, but a hilarious advertisement poster from the show Jab We Matched that's going viral on the internet.
A picture of the poster was posted by a Twitter user who wrote, "Saw this poster outside a girls' hostel". In the poster, the text reads "We help you in getting your love life from 'whatever' to 'forever'."
Here, take a look:
The text also further mentions a few things that one can expect to learn from the course. Here's the list:
1. NOT trust guys named Aryan/ Kartik/ Rohan/ Rahul
2. Test your patience by going on a mock date with a 'gym freak'
3. Identify whom to bro zone/ friend zone, ghost zone/ saajan zone
4. Pretend that you know everything about IPL
The poster even has a testimonial and is complete with extra fun activities that will help you understand the "importance of catching flings, not feelings!"
This humorous ad has left the internet rolling on the floor. Some users have even found this useful and are looking forward to getting tips for finding their true love!
Here's what one user had to say, "Finally a course/ institution jahan mock test nahi mock date de rahe hai" (Finally there's a course/ institution that's offering a mock date instead of a mock date.)"
Another user wrote, "The way this feels like the only hope to now find someone after I've been single all my life."
Here are some other reactions:
