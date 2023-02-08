ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Tu’ vs ‘Aap’ Debate Has Divided Twitter and Unleashed a Meme Fest

'Tu' vs 'aap' which side are you on?

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
A ‘Tu’ vs ‘Aap’ Debate Has Divided Twitter and Unleashed a Meme Fest
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

What started out as a personal rant from a Twitter user, has now snowballed into a linguistic and cultural debate on the usage of 'Tu' vs 'Aap'.

With some netizens churning out long threads arguing either sides, others have utilised the opportunity to make hilarious comments and memes on the entire fiasco.

The debate began when a woman shared her experience of visiting Mumbai and talking in Hindi. She found it disrespectful when strangers referred to her as 'tu' instead of 'aap' and called it "unacceptable behaviour".

ADVERTISEMENT

She further commented that Marathi people refer to their mothers and grandmothers as 'tu', but not their fathers or grandfathers, and that this distinction stems from a patriarchal mindset.

Her tweets drew a lot of reactions from the netizens with some people pointing out that 'tu' in Marathi doesn't have a rude connotation to it, instead its used lovingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the arguments, the hilarious memes are what took the cake.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans in Germany Who Danced To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' In Cold

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans in Germany Who Danced To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' In Cold

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Twitter   Viral meme 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×