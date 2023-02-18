An Old Video of Elon Musk Explaining the Future of the Internet Is Going Viral

Elon Musk in 1998 accurately predicts the future of internet
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
It's no doubt that the internet is an integral part of our life, it's not just a repository of endless information, but an essential mode of communication. But, back in the mid-1990s when the concept of the internet was still fresh, most of us wouldn't have imagined that the internet will become so indispensable.
However, in this now viral clip, Elon Musk had gauged the potential and future of the internet quite accurately in 1998.
In the video, Elon explains what the internet essentially is, and how in the future it will replace the traditional forms of media, which seems pretty accurate now.
He says, "Internet is the super-set of all media. It is the be-all and end-all of media,". Additionally, he explains, "It's the first two-way communication medium that is intelligent. It allows the consumers to choose what they want to see when they want to see it,"
The clip has now gone viral, with many users being impressed with the accuracy of Elon Musk's thoughts, especially given that he now owns Twitter, one of the biggest social media platforms on the internet.
