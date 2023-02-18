An Old Video of Elon Musk Explaining the Future of the Internet Is Going Viral

In the video, Elon explains what the internet essentially is, and how in the future it will replace the traditional forms of media, which seems pretty accurate now.

He says, "Internet is the super-set of all media. It is the be-all and end-all of media,". Additionally, he explains, "It's the first two-way communication medium that is intelligent. It allows the consumers to choose what they want to see when they want to see it,"

The clip has now gone viral, with many users being impressed with the accuracy of Elon Musk's thoughts, especially given that he now owns Twitter, one of the biggest social media platforms on the internet.