‘About Time’: Velma Comes Out As Lesbian in New Scooby-Doo Movie, Twitter Reacts

Fans had long suspected that Velma was a queer character, but it had never been shown officially. The show's creators, including James Gunn and Tony Cervone, had also confirmed this theory but didn’t get the opportunity to make it official on-screen. In a deleted tweet from 2020, Gunn wrote, “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”