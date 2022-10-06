Here's Why This Indian Man Distributed Gulab Jamuns at Phuket Airport

Indian passenger distributes Gulab Jamuns at Phuket airport after being restricted from carrying it on board.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ himanshudevgan)
Himanshu Devgan, an Indian passenger, travelling from Phuket airport was barred from carrying a tin of Gulab Jamuns by the officials. Now usually, when you are forced to discard your belongings at the airport, it is natural to be disappointed or annoyed, but Himanshu took a different course of action.
After being stopped, Himanshu, instead of surrendering the pack of Gulab Jamun decided to distribute the sweets among the airport staff and shared the video on social media.
As soon as Himanshu uploaded the video on his Instagram account, it went viral. The footage shows airport officials enjoying the treat. The video is shared with the caption, "When they restricted us to carry Gulab Jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. #PhuketAirport #WeAreIndians."
Himanshu's gesture left quite an impression on netizens and some even praised him. Read the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)