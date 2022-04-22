Buy a Mobile and Get Free Lemons and Petrol From This Varanasi Electronics Shop

Buy Mobile Accessories And Get Free Lemons
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
With the rising prices of lemons and fuel, Yash Jaiswal, owner of Mobi World, a mobile phone and accessories shop in Lahurabir, Varanasi, seized the perfect opportunity to introduce a unique offer, one that Indian customers would not be able to refuse!
The shop offers 1 litre petrol to customers who buy a mobile phone worth more than Rs 10,000. To those who buy accessories too, the shop offers lemons worth Rs 100 for free.
Buy Mobile worth 10,000 and get 1Litre petrol free
Lemon and fuel prices are skyrocketing. The market has experienced inflation. That is when Jaiswal decided something had to be done to increase sales, and hence came up with the idea of giving away free lemons and fuel to customers.
Jaiswal spoke to The Navbharat Times about the customer response and said that the number of customers and sales have increased. He also said that the offer will continue even after the price of lemons and fuel goes back to normal. (Translated from Hindi).
This offer gained attention and love from Indians who enjoy their sale offers from time to time. Shopping during sale seasons and taking advantage of special offers is something Indians cannot resist! A picture of the announcement from the shop has gone viral online, and users have found this news quite amusing. Here are some reactions:
(With inputs from The Navbharat Times).