Man Spends Rs 15 Lakh to Get ‘VIP License Plate’ for Scooter That Costs Rs 70K

An auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority between 14-16 April put up 378 license plates for auction, and were able to collect 1.5 crore in total from the auction.

The bidding for the number CH01 CJ 001 began at Rs 5 lakh and finally was purchased my Brij Mohan for a whopping Rs 15.4. He said that he will use this license plate for his Honda Activa, which costs marginally less than the license plate. The 001 plate is now used for the scooter, but when Brij Mohan buys a car for Diwali, he will put the plate on it.

After CH01 CJ 001, the highest bid of rupees 5.4 lakh was for the plate number of CH01 CJ 002. The number plate of 001 is currently used on 179 government vehicles of which 4 belong to to Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. The CM decided to depart with the license, after which it was decided that they would be sold.