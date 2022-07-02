Uber Shows a Charge of Rs 3000 for Ride Within Mumbai, Twitter Reacts

Uber Surge Price Leaves Mumbaikars Shocked
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
While we love to romanticise Mumbai rains and praise the city for its unstoppable spirit, the reality is not all hunky-dory. As soon as the monsoon hits the city, travell becomes a hassle. The roads are water-logged and flooded and even the railways are affected, making travelling more difficult and expensive for the lakhs of commuters in the city.
This is exactly what happened with Shravankumar Suvarna, a Mumbaikar, who tried taking an Uber during the rain, but was shocked to see the steep prices. It appears as if Suvarna was taking a cab from Dadar to somewhere near Dombivli, for which he was about to be charged Rs 3,041.
This is however, not the first time that companies like Uber and Ola have charged surge prices to their customers. Even the slightest increase in demand and the charges skyrocket.
Shravana shared the screenshot of the Uber prices on Twitter with a caption, "Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains". Soon his tweet went viral and many people commented on the bizarre price of his ride. This is what they had to say:
