Uber Driver Cancels Ride, Says ‘Mann Nahi Karta’, and Twitter Can Relate

Representational Image. Cab driver cancels ride, says "Mann nahi karta."
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
This Uber driver’s response to a customer summarizes our Monday mood in the best possible way. Ria Kasliwal, a Twitter user from Delhi, shared a screenshot of her conversation with her cab driver, and the chat has since gone viral.
In the chat, it is seen how Kasliwal is calling him to the location and asking if he is going to come. To this, he replied saying “Mann nahi karta,” (I don’t feel like it). The response has amused netizens because cab drivers usually cite other reasons for cancelling cabs, but the honesty of this cab driver has left them speechless.
Ria Kasliwal shared the photo on Twitter with the caption, “So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol”
Check it out here:
The screenshot has gone viral, and many users have even spoken about how they relate to the cab driver. Here are some reactions:
