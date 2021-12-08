‘Need to Move’: Twitter Reacts as UAE Announces Four and Half-Day Work Week

UAE announced four and half-day work week.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
The United Arab Emirates recently announced it would shift its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in order to better align with the international markets and economy. The announcement also introduced a new four and half-day work week, a step that is taken by only a few countries in the world.
As of now, the UAE has a Friday-Saturday weekend, something they plan to change from 1 January, 2022. Office hours on Friday would end by noon, according to the directions put out by the government's Twitter handle.
Needless to say, everyone on Twitter outside of the UAE could not help but wish they would have the same work schedule. Here are some reactions from netizens online:
What do you think of this policy?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)