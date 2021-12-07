‘This Is Evil’: Twitter Reacts as CEO Fires 900 Employees on Zoom Call

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Vishal Garg, CEO of US-based mortgage providing company Better.com recently earned scrutiy online for firing over 900 employees on a Zoom call.
The video of him making the announcement has gone viral on social media where he is talking to the employees about the layoffs. An employee apparently recorded him while he was making the announcement and shared the video on social media.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately," Garg was heard saying. He also mentioned how this wasn't the first time he was doing this, and that he had cried last time but "hoped to be stronger this time."
Watch the video here:
The CEO has been criticized for this insensitive approach in delivering the bad news and also accused of corporate greed by many users online. Here are some reactions:
This isn't the first time Garg has been involved in a controversy. In an email he sent to employees earlier that was obtained by Forbes magazine, he wrote, "You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and…DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME."
He has also been called out for doing this right before the holiday season especially when his company just got its hands on a $750 million infusion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)