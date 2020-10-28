Horrifying: #JusticeForNikita Trends After 21-Year-Old Shot Dead

On Monday afternoon, a 21-year-old girl, Nikita Tomar, was shot point-blank outside her college in Faridabad. A CCTV footage of this incident is doing the rounds on social media.
The footage shows a man, identified as Touseef, gets out of the car, manhandles her, and shoots the final-year commerce student at point-blank range.
The 21-year-old was eventually rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her bullet wound. The incident has led to protests in NCR, with many speaking up on social media as well.
Take a look:
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Horrifying! #consent is so hard for a toxic masculine mindset to understand! Glad accused Touseef is arrested. Maybe frothing Bhakts should address questions abt this brutal killing & ques of law & order to Khattar govt. Shameful!! #justiceforNikitaTomar"
Actor Ranvir Shorey also tweeted, "Shocking. I hope his punishment is as swift and more painful. #justice4Nikita"
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined