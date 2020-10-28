Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes

Kim Kardashian surprised her "inner circle" with a trip to a private Island but Twitter wasn't too happy.

On 27 October, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share photos from her birthday bash with her close friends and family on a private island. Kim tweeted about how COVID made her realise what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel freely with your friends and family.

"Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

She then explained that she had surprised her "inner circle" with a surprise trip to a private island.