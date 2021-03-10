True Visionary: Twitter on Bobby Deol Using AirPods in 2008 Film

A Bobby Deol stan account on Twitter recently shared an image from the 2008 film Chamku, which shows Deol wearing AirPods.

The meme referred to Deol as ‘Lord Bobby’ and convinced everyone on the internet of the ‘everything is planned’ theories.

Immediately after the still from the movie surfaced desi Twitter started hailing Deol for 'being' the inspiration for Apple to launch their AirPods.