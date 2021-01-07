Did ‘Simpsons’ Predict US Capitol Hill Siege? Netizens Think So

On 6 January, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington as a sign of protest against the US election results. Fueled by misinformation about election fraud, the protests have led to severe cases of violence and brutality.
A user on Twitter made a rather interesting observation where he pointed out that, just a few months ago, The Simpsons aired an episode that showed events turn out in an eerily similar way.
Needless to say, this blew a lot of people’s minds. Here's how people reacted to the comparison:
This show never stops surprising!
