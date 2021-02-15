Twitter Reacts To Activist Disha Ravi’s Arrest With ‘At 21’ Trend

Photo: Altered by The Quint
Twenty one-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police's cyber crime cell on Saturday, 13 February, from Bengaluru on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers’ protest that was posted by international green activist Greta Thunberg.
Following the incident, BJP MP PC Mohan drew a parallel between Ravi and terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani, claiming no one is above the law. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also tweeted on similar lines.
Calling out Mohan and Bhatia, Twitter users started the trend 'At 21'. Several people highlighted that the claims most are making to justify the arrest of Ravi are baseless and harmful.
Some users also brought to light the inspiration that Disha Ravi is for the society.
Ravi has been a climate activist, has worked on multiple clean-ups, and tree-planting drives in Bengaluru and brought attention to the meat industry's cruel practices.
The Google ‘toolkit’ for which she has been charged is a document that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg. Popularly, toolkits are nothing but Google documents which are used to prepare social media campaigns to provide easy access to everyone who wants to join.
