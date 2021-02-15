Twitter Reacts To Activist Disha Ravi’s Arrest With ‘At 21’ Trend

Twenty one-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police's cyber crime cell on Saturday, 13 February, from Bengaluru on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers’ protest that was posted by international green activist Greta Thunberg.

Following the incident, BJP MP PC Mohan drew a parallel between Ravi and terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani, claiming no one is above the law. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also tweeted on similar lines.