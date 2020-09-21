10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan


IPL 2020 is here and so are the memes.
IPL 2020 kicked off on 19 September. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/IPL)
It's Indian Premier League (IPL) season again! But this time, things look a little different. Instead of stadiums filled with people cheering for the players, we now have pre-recorded sound tracks. But thanks to the 'new normal' that's making us work from home, many are actually able to catch the matches. So, if you're an IPL fan, here are 10 memes that you'll most definitely relate to.

When it's match time..

Burn

RCB fans might wanna say something..

#IPL2020 is here to stay for a while

You know who you are!

Guilty as charged

Is it IPL? Is it 'Friends'? Who knows.

IPL fans vs. regular people

Everyday

The IPL 2020 kicked off on 19 September in the empty stadiums of United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. IPL couldn't take place in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 21 Sep 2020,05:13 PM IST