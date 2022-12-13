Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions to Twitter Introducing Gold, Grey & Blue Ticks

Twitter introduced golden ticks for businesses and grey ticks for government agencies.
They say 'change is inevitable', but the constant changes that Twitter has been through in recent months seem unnecessary and confusing.
As per the latest development, there are now three coloured ticks on Twitter - golden tick (introduced recently) for companies, grey tick for government, and blue for individuals.
Additionally, it has re-started sign-ups for its Twitter Blue subscription service. So for now, the users who have had verified accounts will be known as 'legacy verified accounts' and till their re-verification, they "may not be notable".
While Twitter seems to be drowning in its own confusion, netizens have yet again used humour and memes to cope with the times. Here are the reactions:
One user stated, "Interesting to see overnight that yellow ticks are in, and now I'm accurately designated as "may or may not be notable."
While another tweet read, "This yellow tick makes twt look like bumble somehow."
One user hilariously wrote, "At this point, profiles will have multi-coloured ticks beside them like the chaos emeralds."
Here are some of the other reactions:
