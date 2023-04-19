Twitter Cannot Stop Obsessing Over Priyanka Chopra At 'Citadel' Premiere

Fans of Priyanka Chopra have a lot to look forward to, with the actor and global icon starring in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming espionage thriller series, Citadel.

Ahead of the show’s release on 28 April, the creators organised a global premiere on 18 April in London.

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra attending the event alongside husband Nick Jonas are making the rounds on social media, with netizens showering the actor with praise and support.