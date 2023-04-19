Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden & Varun Dhawan at Citadel Global Premiere

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden & Varun Dhawan at Citadel Global Premiere
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's show Citadel is soon to drop on Amazon Prime. Ahead of its release on the OTT platform, a grand global premiere was held on 18 April in London. The event was attended by Priaynka, Richard, Stanley Tucci and others. Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will star in another series as part of the Citadel universe, were also attended the event.
Priyanka Chopra with the cast of her show Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madeen, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville pose for the cameras.
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra dazzle at the global premiere.
Priyanka Chopra stuns in red.
Richard Madden looks dashing in black.
Varun Dhawan and Smanatha Ruth Prabhu were also present at the global premiere.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked lovely.
