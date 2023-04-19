Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden & Varun Dhawan at Citadel Global Premiere

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's show Citadel is soon to drop on Amazon Prime. Ahead of its release on the OTT platform, a grand global premiere was held on 18 April in London. The event was attended by Priaynka, Richard, Stanley Tucci and others. Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will star in another series as part of the Citadel universe, were also attended the event.