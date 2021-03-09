Twitter Baffled at Simi Garewal Calling Meghan Markle ‘Liar’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has taken the internet by a storm. Many users on Twitter rallied behind the couple and extended their support for such a courageous move.

Amidst this, actor and talk show host Simi Garewal’s comment on Meghan Markle also received lot of reactions from netizens.

She called the Duchess ‘evil’ and then later said that she used the wrong word and should have instead called her ‘calculating.’