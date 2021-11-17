TV Anchor Unable to Grasp ‘You’ Reference Is Funny and Cringe at the Same Time

The guest on the show, Raymond Arroyo, starts discussing a topic related to measles and says that a similar thing happened on You (The show). The name of the show is such that Laura thought the guest was talking about her and not the show.

"Wait, wait, wait," she said. "When did I mention measles?"

"I don’t know," said Arroyo. "It was on You."

"What was on me?" Ingraham asked. “What are you talking about?"

Imagine a whole minute of this confusion. Check out the video here: