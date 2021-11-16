H&M Is Selling a Kurta Pyjama as a Shirt Dress and Desi Twitter Is Done

Desi Twitter disses H&M's jersey shirt.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
We've all seen western clothing brands borrow from Indian culture be it in terms of food or clothing, and then give it their own twist. While desis might not like it, and even troll these brands, it still happens and H&M is the latest brand to come under the radar of desi Twitter.
The clothing company is selling what looks like a kurta and pyjama as a "jersey shirt dress". The name was enough for Indians to lose their minds and diss the brand.
The plus size product was also trolled by other netizens who spoke of cultural appropriation while a few made jokes on the brand.
