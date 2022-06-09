Trevor Noah Reacts to Uttarakhand Couple Suing Son for Not Having a Child

The parents have even claimed to pay for the wedding and honeymoon, and have assumed it their right to demand a grandchild in exchange now.

The parents have given their son, Shrey Sagar, an ultimatum: conceive a child within the year or pay up Rs 5 crore. As odd as the situation is, it definitely highlights one thing: the obsession Indians have with having children and grandchildren. The bizarre nature of the news has even made international headlines, with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, also reacting to it.