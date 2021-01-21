Watch: Indore Cop Uses MJ's Moonwalk To Manage Traffic

He further also mentioned the incident after which he started managing traffic in such a unique way. He shared that he was called to manage the crowd at the scene of an accident. Upon reaching, he realised that the victim was his friend.

“As I was pacing across the road in angst, my superior officer told me, people were stopping because of my movement. Since I was a dancer, I brought ‘moonwalk’ into my work,” he said to NDTV.

It is tough to pursue your passion at times, but finding a way to express and incorporate them into your work takes a lot of courage and dedication. Ranjeet Singh is a heartwarming and inspiring symbol of this!

Check out his video here: