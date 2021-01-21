Greta Thunberg Bids Goodbye by Taking a Dig at Trump

After the massive attack at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump has finally left office. 20 January marked the inauguration ceremony, where Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President. Amidst netizens bidding goodbye (good riddance!) to Trump, environment activist Greta Thunberg came out with the ultimate burn on Twitter.

She tweeted a picture of Trump leaving for Florida and rephrased a tweet that was written for her by Trump, after her UN address. In 2019, Donald Trump had retweeted a video of Thunberg’s speech and mocked her by saying, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg probably waited to respond and in due time gave Trump his answer. Yesterday she tweeted saying, “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”