TomatoPrice Trends As Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To Soaring Prices

Tomato prices have soared to unprecedented levels across the country, leaving consumers in shock. In several states, the cost of a kilogram of tomatoes has skyrocketed to over Rs 100, a drastic surge that has caught everyone by surprise.

Amidst heavy rains and devastating floods in southern states like Karnataka and Telangana, as well as certain hilly regions, the tomato supply has taken a severe hit. Furthermore, farmers have pointed to scorching heatwaves that negatively impacted tomato production, exacerbating the scarcity.

The current surge in prices can be traced back to a significant drop in tomato supply during April and May, leading many growers to abandon their crops. Adding to the farmers' challenges, pest attacks surged due to the unusual heat experienced in March and April, further hampering tomato yields.