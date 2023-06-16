Subway India Responds To Man Using A Subway Sandwich To Apologize To Girlfriend
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
A heartwarming incident unfolded recently when a Twitter user shared an adorable gesture her boyfriend made to apologize after quarrel. He surprised her with a Subway sandwich adorned with a candle and a note that read, "a sub for you cause tum hi mere SUB kuchh ho (a sub for you because you are everything to me)."
In no time, the tweet went viral, capturing the attention of Subway India's Twitter handle. In response, they quoted the viral tweet and pledged, "1000 likes and we will sponsor a date for these cuties".
Taking it as a challenge, netizens flocked to increase the like count of Subway India's tweet. Considering that the tweet has already garnered over 5.5K likes, desi Twitter is brimming with anticipation to see if they actually sponsor a date for the couple.
As soon as the tweet crossed a thousand likes, the woman replied to Subway India, "Looks like subway is actually sponsoring my date letsgoooo!!!!!😭"
A Twitter user wrote, "Logo ko boyf bhi mil rahe hai and a date sponsored by subway too. Bhagwan ji mai kya yahan bs corporate majdoori karne aai hu?" while another joked, "Aur jo bhi log like kiye unko kya milega? Baba ji ka thullu ?"
Check out other hilarious reactions by netizens here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)