Explainer | Why Are Tomato Prices Soaring in South India?

Tomato prices are rising sharply across the country, but kitchens in south India are particularly feeling the pinch as the essential fruit now costs more than Rs 100 per kg in most cities.

One kg of tomato costs Rs 120 in Kerala’s Kottayam. In Chennai, the price stands at Rs 100 per kg, in Bengaluru Rs 95, and Rs 91 in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.