Explainer | Why Are Tomato Prices Soaring in South India?
One kg of tomato costs Rs 120 in Kottayam. In Chennai, the price stands at Rs 100 per kg, in Bengaluru Rs 95.
Tomato prices are rising sharply across the country, but kitchens in south India are particularly feeling the pinch as the essential fruit now costs more than Rs 100 per kg in most cities.
One kg of tomato costs Rs 120 in Kerala’s Kottayam. In Chennai, the price stands at Rs 100 per kg, in Bengaluru Rs 95, and Rs 91 in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in South India
Relentless rainfall across southern states, frequent formations of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, and the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea have together restricted the quantity of vegetables arriving in markets.
Heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in the country, which is the second-largest tomato producer after China.
Farms in Karnataka’s Tiptur, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur have suffered massive damage.
Districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur, which supply most vegetables to Karnataka, have been worst-affected.
Rising tomato prices are burning a hole in common people’s pockets across the country.
Even though there is a regular demand for tomatoes in south Indian kitchens, the supply remains limited. Hence, the sky-rocketing price.
The situation is not just alarming in case of tomatoes, other essential vegetables have also witnessed a rise, making both cooking at home and eating out more expensive than usual.
The government, however, has assured that the prices and supply of tomatoes will be stabilised after import from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana etc.
