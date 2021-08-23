Twitter Floods With Tom Holland Memes As 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Leaks

Twitter floods with Tom Holland memes after leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya recently made news after its trailer leaked on social media. As Sony scrambled to take down each video that was uploaded, a lot of users on social media found the whole incident quite funny.
People who managed to get a look at the trailer before it was taken down have also described what happens in it on social media ahead of the highly anticipated release of the official trailer.
The movie's main actor, Tom Holland, is famous for accidentally revealing spoilers of the films he is in, and is often made fun of for his mishaps because of how important spoilers are in the MCU. However, since this time, Holland wasn't responsible for the leak, netizens have made a lot of memes about his possible reactions. Check them out here:
Following the leak, Tom Holland also took to his Instagram and wrote "You ain't ready" on his story, suggesting that the official trailer will be released soon.
