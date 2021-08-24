Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland Promises a Thrilling Ride

Spider-Man: No Way Home will show Peter on the run, as he has to ensure that very few people know of his other identity as Spider-Man. That way, Peter can keep his near and dear ones safe. The trailer begins with Peter asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, and to reverse time. Peter wants to go back to the time when no one knew he was Spider-Man. Doctor Strange obliges and thereby ensues another adventure. In the new teaser-trailer, we see a lot of action and the return of the old villains. We also get a hint that Green Goblin and Dr Octopus might make appearances.