Tilottoma Shome's Viral Tweet Makes Netizens Recall Their First-Ever Flights

Bollywood actor Tilottoma Shome is making headlines for sharing an incident she witnessed at the airport.

Taking to social media, The Night Manager actor wrote, "Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flights departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding.I remember the kindness of strangers ."

The now-viral Twitter thread continued, "I must add that the said family,felt exposed, because while they were given boarding passes, the scanner past security did not let them enter, until 3 hours prior to departure. Tech barrier combined with casual classism. Not a good cocktail."

Take a look: