Tilottoma Shome's Viral Tweet Makes Netizens Recall Their First Ever Flights
Bollywood actor Tilottoma Shome is making headlines for sharing an incident she witnessed at the airport.
Taking to social media, The Night Manager actor wrote, "Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flights departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding.I remember the kindness of strangers ."
The now-viral Twitter thread continued, "I must add that the said family,felt exposed, because while they were given boarding passes, the scanner past security did not let them enter, until 3 hours prior to departure. Tech barrier combined with casual classism. Not a good cocktail."
Take a look:
Since tweeting a day ago, the thread has garnered over 1.4 million views. In no time, netizens poured in to share their first ever experiences on a plane and to empathize with the family Shome mentioned in the tweet.
A Twitter user commented, "Just few days back, I went to Maldives. It was my first air travel. I was excited and nervous at the same time. Overwhelmed with the experience of air travel. Can totally relate with family you mentioned."
While another shared, "I remember my first time at the airport. A lady asked me for help in filling out her form and I told her sheepishly that it's my first time flying and she smiled and went away."
Take a look at other first-time air travel experiences shared by netizens:
