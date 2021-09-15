Tillotama Shome Reacts to Troll Calling Her 'Flop Actor Who Looks Like a Maid'

A fan also commented, “This pathetic attempt at the insult just shows one of the many ways caste intersects with class in modern India. Loved the dignity of your character in Sir! Big fan". To which the actor replied, “Exactly”. Another fan responded, “Don’t even bother. Evil souls are all around. Must be going through terribly tough times to say, write, such stuff. Keep doing the good work, it’s the era for good content and artists".

Tillotama Shome established her position in the Indian film industry for her incredible performances in Qissa, The Death In The Gunj, The Land Of Cards etc. She worked with Mira Nair in Monsoon Wedding and she was hailed for her acting in Sir last year.