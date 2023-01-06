Viral Tweet: Immigration Officer Turns Matchmaker For Woman At Dhaka Airport

Women are no strangers to unsolicited advice. Being a single or unmarried Desi woman somehow means anyone and everyone can attempt to play matchmaker for them - at family functions, work events, phone conversations...and now at airports, too!

A Twitter user is going viral for sharing her hilarious experience at the Dhaka airport. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up!"