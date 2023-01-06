Viral Tweet: Immigration Officer Turns Matchmaker For Woman At Dhaka Airport
(Representative Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Women are no strangers to unsolicited advice. Being a single or unmarried Desi woman somehow means anyone and everyone can attempt to play matchmaker for them - at family functions, work events, phone conversations...and now at airports, too!
A Twitter user is going viral for sharing her hilarious experience at the Dhaka airport. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up!"
Since it was posted on 5 January, the tweet has garnered 90.3K views and 747 likes. Most netizens are finding it hilarious how the immigration officer went above and beyond to convince the woman to settle down at Dhaka, including taking her contact number and ensuring that he will continue with his matchmaking duties!
Replying to the now-viral tweet, a Twitter user joked, "never knew this was part of their job description" while another wrote, "Everyone's national duty in the subcontinent is to get a girl married".
Check out how other netizens are reacting here: