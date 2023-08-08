This Woman Reuniting With Her Childhood Friend On LinkedIn Will Warm Your Heart

Time and again, the internet helps netizens discover nostalgic gems or long-lost friends, emphasising the power of social media. This time stealing hearts online is a woman's heartwarming story about using the hiring platform, LinkedIn to reconnect with her childhood best friend.

Twitter user, Vedika took to the microblogging site to share the incident. Sharing a snap of the now-viral exchange, she wrote, "LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years". The screenshot shows the LinkedIn messages between Vedika and a woman named Barnali.

Take a look: