This Woman Reuniting With Her Childhood Friend On LinkedIn Will Warm Your Heart

(Photo Courtesy: X; Altered by The Quint)

Time and again, the internet helps netizens discover nostalgic gems or long-lost friends, emphasising the power of social media. This time stealing hearts online is a woman's heartwarming story about using the hiring platform, LinkedIn to reconnect with her childhood best friend.

Twitter user, Vedika took to the microblogging site to share the incident. Sharing a snap of the now-viral exchange, she wrote, "LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years". The screenshot shows the LinkedIn messages between Vedika and a woman named Barnali.

Take a look:

Since the time of uploading i.e., 5 August, the tweet has garnered 434.1K views and over 8K likes. Netizens have also left a flurry of heartwarming comments under the now-viral post.

Reacting to the wholesome reunion, a Twitter user commented, "Happy ending" while another wrote, "This is <3".

Take a look at how others reacted here:

