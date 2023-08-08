Woman Wows The Internet By Swimming 36km From Worli Sea Link To Gateway Of India
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Netizens are lauding a Mumbai woman who has shared her massive achievement online.
Instagram user Sucheta Deb Burman took the internet by surprise, by sharing a video of her swimming a total of 36km from Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of Mumbai. The caption of the now-viral clip reads, "Exploring 36 kms of Mumbai in my way. ‘GIVE IT ALL OR NOTHING!’".
Take a look:
Since the time of uploading on 4 August, the clip has made rounds on the internet. It has garnered 23,00,000 views and over 1,127 comments, with netizens leaving a flurry of supportive and encouraging reactions.
An Instagram user wrote, "Respect whattt passion and what stamina". Check them out here:
