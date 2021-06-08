This Specially-Abled Venezuelan Dancer's Moves Will Amaze You
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@andreynahf)
The world cannot help but be amazed at miracles, and such is the story fo Andreyna Hernandez, a specially-abled salsa dancer who recently participated in the Social Dance Festival at Salsa Casino.
Andreyna does not have one leg, and she still managed to mesmerise the audience with her salsa moves through her performance with her partner Robert Terán. She sports a huge smile on her face while effortlessly twisting and turning to the beat in one of the most graceful and lively salsa dances the competition has seen.
Her video has gone viral on Instagram and has since garnered a lot of praise. Check it out here:
This isn't the first time Hernandez's videos have gone viral. She has been one to openly talk about disability and portray the struggles faced by the community on a daily basis. Earlier in 2020, she had also shared a video of herself dancing while being heavily pregnant.
She shared it alongside the caption (roughly translated in English), "This loss was not an impediment at all. From the first moment I discovered that I could dance again, nothing stopped me. I’ll keep doing what I like until the end of time."
Check out the video here:
Andreyna's videos are extremely popular on TikTok and have slowly started gaining their footing on Instagram too. She has been an inspiration to many, and we hope she continues to do so with her never-say-die attitude.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined