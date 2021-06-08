This Specially-Abled Venezuelan Dancer's Moves Will Amaze You

The world cannot help but be amazed at miracles, and such is the story fo Andreyna Hernandez, a specially-abled salsa dancer who recently participated in the Social Dance Festival at Salsa Casino.

Andreyna does not have one leg, and she still managed to mesmerise the audience with her salsa moves through her performance with her partner Robert Terán. She sports a huge smile on her face while effortlessly twisting and turning to the beat in one of the most graceful and lively salsa dances the competition has seen.