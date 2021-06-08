This Siliguri E-Rickshaw Driver Gives Free Rides to COVID Patients

Munmun Sarkar provides free rides to COVID-19 patients in Siliguri, West Bengal
(Photo Courtesy: Video screengrab)
Along with the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the country is also facing an acute shortage of resources, right from oxygen cylinders and medicines to ambulances.
Amidst this, a female e-rickshaw driver from Siliguri, West Bengal, Munmun Sarkar, is offering to drive COVID-19 patients to the hospital for free. She resides in the Saktigarh area of Siliguri and has been providing her service 24/7 for any patients in need.
The 49-year-old drives patients to the hospital, and drives them back home too if the need arises. "Last year during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, ambulance drivers were taking too much money from the family members of the COVID-19 patients. At that time I decided to turn my e-rickshaw into an ambulance and started ferrying COVID positive patients in free of cost," she said in a statement to ANI.
Munmun even assists patients and their families in sanitising their homes and also helps sanitise places like police stations. We hope Munmun's efforts lead to minimising some struggle that the residents of Saktigarh might be facing, especially the ones affected by COVID-19.
(With inputs from ANI).
Published: 08 Jun 2021,12:29 PM IST