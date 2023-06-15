This Republic Bharat Anchor Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Is Peak Newsroom Comedy

As Cyclone Biparjoy threatens to unleash its fury near Jakhau port in Kutch, the preparations for the impending disaster are in full swing. Alongside the government's efforts, newsrooms are also gearing up to report on the calamity.

However, amidst the seriousness of the situation, some news anchors have managed to add a touch of theatrics and bizarre twists to their coverage.

Enter Republic Bharat, where anchor Sweta Tripathi takes reporting to new heights of melodrama and pretends to brave the cyclone...within the four walls of the newsroom. Reporting from the comfort of her cozy studio clearly could not deter her from unleashing her inner storm chaser.