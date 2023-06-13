In Photos: Gujarat, Maharashtra Brace for Cyclone Biparjoy; Fisherfolk on Alert

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday, 15 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, here are a few fishing trawlers anchored at Jakhau port in Kutch district. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday, 15 June.
A fisherfolk colony at Jakhau Port wears a deserted look ahead of the landfall of the cyclone. As per the Indian Meterological Department, it has the potential to make extensive damages when it makes landfall.
Fisherfolks' family members take shelter at a primary school ahead of the landfall of the cyclone at Jakhau village in Kutch district on Tuesday.
A coast guard helicopter patrols the coasts of Mumbai as the cyclone intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm. The IMD has also asked fishermen to be on alert from 11 June to 14 June.
Police have barricaded the beach areas to restrict visitors entering the beach.
A lifeguard on patrol as high tidal waves lash the shore in Mumbai.
A man stands at a Bandra beach as high tidal waves lash the shore as Cyclone Biporjoy intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm in Mumbai.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy with Gujarat CM and MPs of eight likely affected districts of Gujarat, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
