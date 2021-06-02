This Man Singing in Juhi Chawla's 5G Hearing Has Twitter in Splits

Actor Juhi Chawla recently moved the Delhi High Court in connection to the 5G rollout in the country. She believes that the due diligence regarding 5G and its possible health hazards should be done before bringing it to India, and has filed a case in the HC regarding the same.

The hearing for her case took place virtually today, and something funny happened as the court was in proceeding-- a man kept joining the meeting and started singing songs from Juhi Chawla's movies.