Actor Juhi Chawla Files Suit Against 5G Implementation in India

Referring to the same, she said, "We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

Her argument was based on the belief that no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year if the telecomm industry's plans to implement 5G come to fruition. 5G is the latest development in global wireless technology. It is meant to deliver peak data speeds with low latency and an increased network capacity.