This Man Makes Outfits Out of 'Kulfi' and Straws, Check It Out

'Tiktoker Tharun' has a huge fan following on Instagram
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Social media has given a platform for everyone to showcase their talent, and some use it rather creatively! Just like this man who creates unique outfits from unusual materials like kulfi, newspapers, garlands etc.
He goes by 'Tiktoker Tharun' on Instagram and his creative and bizarre videos have a huge fan following, where he often puts up such content. Besides these videos where he showcases his outfits, he even dances and enacts various movie scenes.
Tharun keeps experimenting with various materials. In a previous video he made a dress out of plastic straws, while in another, he used kulfi. In yet another video, he uses imli or tamarind to create an outfit.
His videos garner mixed responses from netizens, while some find his clips funny, others him talented. Check the responses here:
One user wrote, "My goodness... what a creativity man"
Another user came to his defense against negative comments and wrote, "Don't put negative comments bcz (because) we have to observe that talent shown by him.... really great talent"
Here are other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)