There's An 'Audi Chaiwala' In Mumbai And Netizens Are Unimpressed

Selling tea in India seems to have taken on a whole new level of creativity lately. You must have heard of the MBA Chaiwala and the BTech Chaiwali, but get ready for a chaiwala with a luxurious twist - the Audi Chaiwala!

In a viral video making waves on the internet, Amit Kashyap and Mannu Sharma, the minds behind this bizarre venture, can be seen setting up their tea stall inside the comfort of their Audi.

Located on the bustling Lokhandwala backroad in Mumbai, their stall named "On Drive Tea" brings a whole new meaning to enjoying a steaming cup of chai in style.