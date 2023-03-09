BTech Pani Puri Wali: Taapsee Pannu Calls Her The Bravest Street Food Vendor

In India, street food is a beloved part of the culture. However, concerns over the hygiene of the food vendors can leave many hesitant to indulge. Tapsi Upadhyay, a young entrepreneur also known as 'BTech Pani Puri Wali', is working to change that by providing healthy street food options.

Upadhyay, who is just 21 years old, decided to start her business after completing her BTech degree. Her goal was to serve healthy street food to her customers. To achieve this, she prepares air-fried puris and uses organic ingredients in the water and chutney served with her pani puri.

A recent Instagram video of Upadhyay, shared by the page @are_you_hungry007, has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen preparing pani puri at her stall while explaining how she maintains hygiene and uses organic ingredients in her food.