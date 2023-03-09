BTech Pani Puri Wali: Taapsee Pannu Calls Her The Bravest Street Food Vendor
In India, street food is a beloved part of the culture. However, concerns over the hygiene of the food vendors can leave many hesitant to indulge. Tapsi Upadhyay, a young entrepreneur also known as 'BTech Pani Puri Wali', is working to change that by providing healthy street food options.
Upadhyay, who is just 21 years old, decided to start her business after completing her BTech degree. Her goal was to serve healthy street food to her customers. To achieve this, she prepares air-fried puris and uses organic ingredients in the water and chutney served with her pani puri.
A recent Instagram video of Upadhyay, shared by the page @are_you_hungry007, has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen preparing pani puri at her stall while explaining how she maintains hygiene and uses organic ingredients in her food.
She also talks about the challenges she faces as a woman in this business. Many people have told her that selling street food is not a job for a woman and have even suggested that she should focus on household chores instead.
Despite these challenges, Upadhyay remains committed to her business and her customers. Her efforts to provide healthy street food have resonated with many, as evidenced by the overwhelming positive response to her viral video.
Since being posted, the clip has amassed over 1 lakh views and a plethora of social media reactions. Even Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram Story to share the video of the entrepreneur with the caption, "When it's not just the name...the degree also match!!! Now Time to share the most awesome street food with the bravest vendor I know :)"
Take a look at how netizens reacted here:
