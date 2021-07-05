Telangana: 1 Million Saplings Planted in an Hour, World Record Registered

1 million saplings planted in Telangana in new world record.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@MPSantoshtrs)
On Sunday, one million saplings were planted in Telangana as part of the Green India Challenge, setting a new world record for the largest plantation drive in the world. The record was earlier held by Turkey, that planted 3.03 lakh saplings in 2019.
Rajya Sabha Member Santosh Kumar took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, "Overwhelmed to have participated in the record breaking plantation today," and also tagged all the authorities in charge of conducting this plantation.
Over 30,000 people from the Telangana Rajya Sabha, along with locals, participated in this initiative. The Miyawaki model, based on the planting model of a Japanese botanist of the same name, was chosen to cover this degenerated forest area of about 200 acres.
The Green India Challenge was launched to promote an expansive forest cover of degenerated land. Santosh Kumar had launched the initiative, and has since roped in a lot of celebrities, politicians, and influential personalities to help further the cause.
