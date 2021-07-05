Man Forgets Bag With Rs 1 Lakh on Railway Platform, Policeman Returns It

"I immediately informed my seniors about it and tried to get in touch with Vijay Kumar but when I was unable to get through to him, I decided to wait till someone comes to enquire about it," he said.

Kumar eventually arrived at the station looking for the money at around 6:30 in the evening. He was relieved to find that his bag was with the authorities who had taken care of it while he was away.

"When I got off at Anand Vihar station, I felt thirsty and that is when I realised that I had misplaced my thaila (bag). I panicked and was in tears because I had ₹ 1 lakh cash in it. This money was very important for me. I had been saving it to build a small house for my children," said Kumar.

He also added, "I am a poor man. For a labourer like me, ₹ 1 lakh is a huge amount. No one helped me when I requested a few of them at Anand Vihar station to keep my ration for a few hours until I return so that I could go find my money. I had lost all hopes but Narender babu was a saviour. He handed over my belongings and also got me boarded in the next train safely."

