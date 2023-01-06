Taylor Swift’s Cat Becomes Third Richest Pet; Is Worth $97 Million

Olivia Benson has become the third richest cat in the world.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
In case your bank balance is a source of insecurity for you, you might want to skip reading this. Because singer-songwriter cat, Olivia Benson is making headlines for being profoundly richer than a lot of us.
All About Cats recently estimated that the 33-year-old pop icon’s Scottish feline is worth a whopping $97 million, thereby being ranked as the world’s third richest pet.
As soon as the amusing news broke, it triggered a hilarious meme fest. While most cat parents joked about their pet’s meagre net worth, others were shocked at how Olivia Benson was reportedly richer than their favourite musicians and celebrities.
Check out some hilarious reactions here:
While the singer’s feline is the third richest pet, the first two rankings are held by a German shepherd, Gunther VI and a cat, Nala.
Swift adopted Benson in 2014. In addition to Olivia, she has two other cats named Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.
